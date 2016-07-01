A consortium of investors led by an Italian-Swiss banker is ready to invest between €250 million and €300 million in French Ligue 1 soccer club Olympique Marseille (OM), online news site La Provence reported on Friday.

La Provence quoted United Arab Emirates-based banker Pablo Dana as saying in an interview that the investment would include an undisclosed sum for buying a majority share in the club.

OM's biggest shareholder, billionaire businesswoman Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, announced in April that she was selling her stake in the club, which finished 13th in the league and lost to Paris Saint-Germain in the French cup final.