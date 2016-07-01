Austria's presidential runoff election must be held again, the Constitutional Court ruled on Friday, handing the Freedom Party's narrowly defeated candidate another chance to become the first far-right head of state in the European Union.

The verdict comes a week after Britain delighted anti-EU groups including the Freedom Party (FPO) by voting to leave the bloc.

Concerns about immigration and jobs featured prominently in that referendum, as they did in Austria's knife-edge election.

Norbert Hofer of the anti-immigration FPO lost the May 22 vote to former Greens leader Alexander Van der Bellen by less than one percentage point, or around 31,000 votes in the race for what is largely a ceremonial position.

The court found more than twice that number of postal ballots had been affected by breaches of the electoral code.

"It is absolutely clear to the Constitutional Court that laws governing an election must be applied rigorously," the court's 14 judges said in their ruling on a challenge brought by FPO leader Heinz-Christian Strache.

The re-run will reopen a debate that split Austria almost evenly, pitting town against country, and blue-collar workers worried about immigration and falling living standards against the more highly educated.