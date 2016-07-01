British Justice Secretary Michael Gove gave a speech on Friday announcing his bid to run for prime minister and laid out his future plans if he becomes the new leader of the Conservative party.

Johnson, who lead the "Leave" movement during the UK's EU membership referendum, surprised the public as he was considered one of the favored ones to succeed Cameron, and decided to pull out from the race.

Gove admitted that he is not charismatic but promised to bring significant change after the country leaves the European Union.

"Whatever charisma is, I don't have it," Gove said and added: "The country voted for no more politics as usual, no more business as usual, and that is why I'm standing, as the candidate for change."

Thus, he said that we will not stick to the plan and Britain's divorce with the EU will not take place right away.

"We need to have some preliminary conversations... We will do it when we're good and ready."