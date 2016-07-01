The US State Department has placed Myanmar, Uzbekistan, Haiti and Sudan on its list of worst human trafficking offenders on Thursday.

The move drew praise from human rights groups following criticism that last year's Trafficking In Persons (TIP) Report was biased.

The annual report that examined 188 countries' efforts to fight the $150 billiion human trafficking industry was released by Secretary of State John Kerry.

Whilst presenting the report Kerry said, "When we talk about human trafficking, we're talking about slavery – modern-day slavery that still today claims more than 20 million victims…"

Myanmar was downgraded to "tier 3" the lowest tier, which can trigger sanctions, although presidents usually forego such action.

The 2016 State Department report noted that people across Myanmar are subject to exploitation, but stressed that the Rohingya, a stateless Muslim minority, are "particularly vulnerable to sex and labor trafficking in Rakhine State, including forced labor perpetrated by government authorities".

The country's denial of legal status to Rohingya contributed to the group's vulnerability to trafficking.

Rohingya are the world's most persecuted ethnic minority group, according to the UN.