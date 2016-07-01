Growth in China's manufacturing sector stalled in June, an official survey showed on Friday, adding to expectations that Beijing will have to roll out more stimulus soon to boost the sluggish economy.

The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) eased to 50.0 in June, compared with 50.1 in May and right at the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted the reading would dip to 50.0, a four-month low.

Though output edged up to 52.5 from 52.3 in May, new export orders contracted, albeit marginally. Total new orders hovered just inside expansionary territory.

Manufacturers continued to cut jobs and at a faster pace, with the employment sub-index falling to 47.9, compared to 48.2 in May. Job losses could be rising as the government has pledged broad capacity cuts across a range of industries.A sub-index for smaller firms fell, while performance at larger companies improved, a sign that the government continues to lean on big state firms for growth.

After economic growth fell to a 25-year low in 2015, China unleashed a record credit expansion in the first quarter. That boost, along with a stronger housing market and a rebound in commodity prices, helped stabilise activity in March and April.

May data, however, have suggested a loss of momentum, and economists worry that if policymakers hold off on additional stimulus the economy will decelerate further in the second half of the year.