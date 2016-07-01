Tesla Motors Inc said on Thursday a driver was killed in a collision with a truck while using its "Autopilot" self-driving mechanism on its Model S electric car, prompting a United States (US) federal highway safety investigation.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said that it has opened a "preliminary evaluation" into the performance of the "Autopilot" after the electric car company notified the agency of a fatal crash in Florida in May.

A report from the Florida Highway Patrol said that 40-year-old Joshua Brown was killed on a clear, dry roadway on May 7 in Williston, Florida.

The investigation of the first known fatality to involve a Model S operating on autopilot comes amid growing interest in self-driving cars following tests over the past few years by Google and research by several major automakers.

Investments are also being made in a wide range of vehicles including autonomous trucks and small buses.

Around 25,000 Model S sedans that are equipped with the autopilot system will be probed by NHTSA.

The accident will add fuel to a debate within the auto industry and in legal circles over the safety of systems that take partial control of steering and braking from drivers.

The NHTSA said preliminary reports indicate the crash occurred when a tractor-trailer made a left turn in front of the Tesla at an intersection.

Luxury electric car maker Tesla said in a blogpost on Thursday that "neither Autopilot nor the driver noticed the white side of the tractor trailer against a brightly lit sky, so the brake was not applied."

Tesla shares fell as much as 3 percent, or $6.28, in after-hours trading, on the news of the fatal crash and the investigation.

The company emphasized the unusual nature of the crash and said it was the first fatality in more than 130 million miles of use.

Tesla Model S sedans start at about $66,000.

Tesla said that customers are required to give "explicit acknowledgement" that they realize Autopilot is new technology still under development, otherwise the system will remain off.

"When drivers activate Autopilot, the acknowledgment box explains, among other things, that Autopilot 'is an assist feature that requires you to keep your hands on the steering wheel at all times.'"

The statement added that 'you need to maintain control and responsibility for your vehicle' while using it."

The NHTSA said the crash "calls for an examination of the design and performance of any driving aids in use at the time of the crash."

The agency said it has opened a preliminary investigation that is the first step before it could seek to order a recall if it finds the vehicles were unsafe.

It also cautioned that it was too early in the investigation to determine whether a defect existed or played a part in the crash.

Autopilot in beta mode

A report by the Florida Highway Patrol reviewed by Reuters states that the Model S operated by Brown went underneath the trailer of a truck that had turned left in front of the car.

The Tesla's windshield hit the bottom of the trailer as it passed underneath, and the car kept going, leaving the road, striking a fence, crossing a field, passing through another fence and finally hitting a utility pole about 100 feet south of the road, the report said.