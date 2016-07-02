Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched through central London on Saturday in a raucous and colorful protest against last week's referendum result in favour of the UK leaving the European Union.

The demonstrators were nearly all young adults. Many were draped in EU flags while others waved banners bearing slogans such as "I'm with EU" or simply "Wrexit."

They chanted "what do we want to do? Stay in the EU," as they headed towards the Westminster political district to a soundtrack of songs including Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up" and Whitney Houston's "I Will always Love You."

The catchy gibes and slogans reflected the presence of a large number of young people who want to stay in EU and feel cheated by the out vote.

And it was apparent that people at the march had put in a lot of thought to what they wanted to say...

Buses full of tourists cheered and cars tooted their horns in support – although one van driver, invited to honk by the crowd, shouted "I'm for out."

Cries of "shame on you" rang out as the march halted briefly outside the Downing Street office of Prime Minister David Cameron, who had himself announced the referendum in 2013.

Many taking part said they had been taken aback by the result of the vote.

"I was genuinely stunned on the morning after the vote," said Nathaniel Samson, 25, from Hertfordshire, north of London.

"I feel deeply uncertain about my future," he added. "I'm on the march to voice my discontentment. I am accepting the result, but it's to show that we won't accept it quietly."