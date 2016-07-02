A Taiwanese naval vessel mistakenly launched at supersonic missile in waters separating Taiwan from China on Friday, which then hit a fishing boat and killed one person.

The patrol boat was being inspected ahead of a drill when the supersonic Hsiung Feng III "carrier killer" type missile was fired accidentally.

The missile travelled around 75 km in the direction of China before hitting a fishing boat, killing its Taiwanese captain. Reports suggest that the missile didn't explode on impact and instead sank into the sea.

Following the incident, Taiwan Defence Ministry spokesman Chen Chung-chi told the media, "That this is politically motivated, or this is to create crisis in the surrounding situation, this is not the case."