With the quarter-finals of the Euro 2016 underway there was alot of action on and off the field including small incidents of fan violence, great goals, missed penalties and acrobatic saves.

Here is a list of the best moments to have taken place in the tournament so far:

Goal by France's Payet in opening match

France's Dimitri Payet scored a scorcher from outside the box in the opening match of the tournament against Romania to secure a victory, in the penultimate minute of the official time, for the hosts at a time the match was tied at one a piece.

— Video courtesy of UEFA YouTube channel

An Icelandic dream

The smallest country in the tournament, Iceland has had a dream run in the tournament by advancing to the quarterfinals and managing to draw 1-1 against Portugal, prompting Christiano Ronaldo to make the 'small mentality' jibe.

Later in the round of 16, Iceland pulled off one of the biggest shocks in European Championship history when the underdog stunned England 2-1 on June 27 dumping the Brits out of the tournament.

— Video courtesy of sportschannel1 YouTube

Spain's defeat against Croatia

Although Spain and Croatia advanced to the group of 16, only to be eliminated by Italy and Portugal respectively, the clash between the two teams in the group stages produced one of the best moments when the Croats emerged victorious against the defending champions.

Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos missed an opportunity for Spain to avoid defeat when he missed a penalty.

Irish fans

Ireland and Northern Ireland lost to France and Wales respectively in the round of 16.During the group stages Ireland did manage to pull an upset victory over Italy.