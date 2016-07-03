This was going to be the year Novak Djokovic achieved the ultimate: the first calendar grand slam since 1969. With 30 successive wins at the majors and no apparent chinks in the armour, the Serb seemed destined to add a bit more to the records books.

Instead, the 29-year-old will be going home from Wimbledon without even making it to the quarter-finals, his worst showing in a grand slam since 2009.

The world's number one player was taken down by the unassuming Sam Querrey of the US on Saturday, in an encounter which saw Djokovic subdued for a large part of the match.

Having won the Australian Open and the French Open earlier, Djokovic needed to win the Wimbledon and US Open crown later in the year to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four majors in a year - a calendar grand slam.

Perhaps the weight of expectation got to him, but Djokovic never seemed to recover after losing the first set 7-6 (8-6). He lost the second 6-1, the most comprehensive surrender before the rains came and there was no further play on Friday.

The two players returned on Saturday. Although Djokovic won the third set, Querrey made him pay for the 31 unforced errors and won the fourth, clinching a memorable win.

Djokovic arrived quickly for his news conference, anxious to get the formalities over with.

"I just need some rest," he said.

"I believe in positive things in life. I managed to win four grand slams in a row - two different seasons, though. I want to try to focus on that rather than on failure."

But the world number on was full of praise for his opponent.

"Sam played a great match. His game was brutal and I was overpowered," said the Serb, who added that he "wasn't 100 percent healthy."

Djokovic added that he would not be playing in the Davis Cup quarter-final against Andy Murray's Great Britain in Belgrade in two weeks' time.