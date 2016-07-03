Over 200 people have died as the death toll continues to rise after two bombs exploded in Baghdad on Sunday.

A truck-refrigerator packed with explosives was blown up in the city's central Karada district, killing at least 213 bystanders and wounding over 100. The area was packed as people thronged the markets ahead of Eid, the festival marking the end of Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting.

The blast caused nearby buildings to catch fire. On Monday, emergency personnel and families of the victims were still searching for those who went missing following the explosion.

The attack sparked anger among Iraqis at the government's inability to keep them safe even as it fights DAESH. The public ire prompted Prime Minister Haideral-Abadi to announce efforts to address longstanding flaws in Baghdad's security measure.

A three-day national mourning period was announced as Abadi vowed to punish the perpetrators.

The second bombing took place in the eastern district of Shaab, with reports differing over the number of deaths in the attack. Reuters reported at least two people were killed.