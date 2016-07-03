An exceptionally close vote in the Australian elections has left Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's centre-right Liberal Party-led government in a difficult position, potentially needing the support of independent and minor parties to survive.

Political parties began horse-trading to break an anticipated parliamentary deadlock after a dramatic election failed to produce a clear winner, raising the prospect of political and economic instability.

Vote counting could take a week or more, and the coalition will rule under caretaker provisions in the interim.

The deadlock has also opened the door to the possibility, albeit less likely, that the main opposition Labor Party could win enough backing from the smaller parties to form government itself, although Turnbull said on Sunday he remained "quietly confident" of returning his coalition to power for another three-year term.

"I can promise all Australians that we will dedicate our efforts to ensuring that the state of new parliament is resolved without division or rancor," Turnbull told reporters in Sydney.

Police said they were considering whether to investigate thousands of text messages sent to voters on Saturday by the Labor Party purporting to be from the state healthcare service Medicare, warning the service would be privatised by a coalition government.

Labor leader Bill Shorten said Australians had rejected Turnbull's mandate for reforms such as cuts to healthcare and a $37 billion corporate tax break over 10 years.

"What I'm very sure of is that while we don't know who the winner was, there is clearly one loser: Malcolm Turnbull's agenda for Australia and his efforts to cut Medicare," Shorten told reporters in Melbourne.

The election was meant to end a period of political turmoil in which Australia has had four prime ministers in three years. Instead it has left a power vacuum in Canberra and fueled talk of a challenge to Turnbull's leadership of the Liberal Party, less than a year after he ousted then prime minister Tony Abbott in a party-room coup.

If the coalition fails to form a government, it would be the first time in 85 years an Australian ruling party has lost power after its first term in office.

Official electoral data for the House of Representatives showed a 3.4 percent swing away from the government, with about two-thirds of votes counted.