The FBI interviewed US Presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton for three and a half hours at the FBI headquarters in Washington on Saturday morning, her campaign said.

This is the latest development in the ongoing investigation over Clinton's use of a private email server with which she allegedly communicated with her aides, while acting as Secretary of State.

Her current political rival, likely Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, was quick to comment on Twitter, calling her actions "wrong."

Some Republican lawmakers are also urging for an independent investigation after Attorney General Leretta Lynch had a private meeting with Clinton's husband, former President Bill Clinton at an airport on Thursday.

Responding to the backlash of the meet, Lynch expressed her regret over the act and is dowsing comments that the chat may have compromised her office's ability to conduct a fair investigation against the former president's wife.