Leading Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage stepped down as leader of the UK Independence Party on Monday as the fallout from the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU continues to shift Britain's political landscape.

"I have decided to stand aside as Leader of UKIP. The victory for the ‘Leave' side in the referendum means that my political ambition has been achieved," Farage said during a press conference.

"During the referendum campaign, I said 'I want my country back'. What I'm saying today, is, 'I want my life back,' and it begins right now," he added.

Farage's exit means that one of the most prominent and influential anti-EU campaigners would be sidelined from Britain's negotiations to leave the EU.

Farage has two years remaining on his term as a Member of the European Parliament, or until the UK officially leaves the EU, but says "he hopes the next prime minister will complete the job in less than two years".

UKIP does not have a successor in place but Farage says they will have a new leader in time for the party's annual conference from September to October.

The EU referendum has already claimed several political casualties including outgoing Prime Minister David Cameron, who resigned immediately after the result, as well as Brexit campaigner and former London Mayor Boris Johnson, who pulled out of the race to succeed Cameron.

Home Secretary Theresa May and Energy Minister Andrea Leadsom have launched their bids to replace David Cameron as prime minister and have emerged as favourites.

The centre-left opposition Labour Party has been dealing with its own leadership crisis as the party's MPs moved a no-confidence motion against their own leader Jeremy Corbyn, who lost by a considerable 172-40 vote.