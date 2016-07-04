Israel attacked two regime targets in Syria's central Golan Heights region after "unusual" stray fire originating from Syria struck and damaged an Israeli security fence on the demarcation line, in an area Israel captured in the 1967 Six-Day War.

A spokeswoman for the Israeli army said the accidental attack didn't threaten the lives of any of the Israelis living in the border area. No information was given describing the weapons used in the initial attack or what Israel used in retaliation.

The official position of Israel has been that of neutrality for much of the conflict in Syria, although in April, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted that the state had launched dozens of attacks within Syria, aimed at attempting to restrict the procurement of arms by the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group, an ally of regime leader Bashar al Assad.

"We act when we need to act, including here across the border" Netanyahu said in April while visiting a military exercise in the Golan Heights.