Bangladesh's prime minister joined tearful mourners as they paid their final respects to the victims of Friday's brutal attack on a Dhaka cafe as details about the terrorists began to emerge.

At an army stadium in Dhaka on Monday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid wreaths on the coffins of those killed in the attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery and renewed her country's resolve to eradicate extremism from Bangladesh.

But as a clear picture about the identity of the attackers started to form, it was evident that Bangladesh's war against terrorism will not be as black and white as the country's security apparatus may have imagined.

The six gunmen who killed 20 hostages, most of them foreigners, were from affluent backgrounds and attended the country's top schools. All six were killed in the rescue operation that followed while a seventh was taken alive and has now been formally arrested, along with another person, over the hostage siege.

While the Bangladeshi government has continued to deny DAESH has a foothold in the country, the group claimed the attack on the cafe and its associated news agency, Amaq, posted pictures of the five gunmen posing with weapons.

'The rich, educated terrorists'

But what would have driven the highly educated young men from wealthy families to join a terrorist outfit?

Home Minister Asaduzzaman offered a simple explanation.

"It has become a fashion," he says.

According to Taj Hashmi, a Bangladeshi who teaches security studies at the Austin Peay State University in the United States, middle-class youth joining the terrorists ranks is not a new trend.

"Marginalised and angry people from the higher echelons of society have been swelling the ranks of Islamist terrorists for the last 30-odd years," he said.

Bangladeshi authorities have so far only released code names of the cafe assailants after interrogating the gunman who was captured alive, but they have released photos of their bloodied corpses.

Friends of one confirmed his identity as 22-year-old Nibras Islam who had been studying at the Malaysian campus of Australia's Monash University before going missing in January.

A school friend remembered him as a "popular athlete whom everyone admired".

After leaving school, Islam went to North South University (NSU), a private university in Bangladesh which came to prominence when one former student tried to bomb the Federal Reserve Bank in New York in 2012.