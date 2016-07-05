A parliamentary enquiry into the 2015 Paris terror attacks recommended on Tuesday a fusion of all six French intelligence services after the "global failure" of the country's agencies.

The enquiry was set up in February to probe possible security failings in the run-up to the two major attacks in Paris that left 147 people dead.

"The two big intelligence bosses admitted during their hearings that the 2015 attacks represent a 'global intelligence failure'," said Socialist lawmaker Sebastien Pietrasanta.

‘Barriers between intel services'

The president of the enquiry commission, Georges Fenech, said that even though some of the attackers were known to the authorities, there was miscommunication between the different agencies.

He said barriers between the units lead to losing track of Charlie Hebdo attacker Said Kouachi. Surveillance of Kouchi was lifted as a result prior to the attack which left 12 people dead.

Ferech proposed the six intelligence agencies be merged into one body, similar to the US National Counter-Terrorism Centre. The enquiry also called for the creation of a dedicated prison intelligence office.

"Faced with the threat of international terrorism we need to be much more ambitious [...] in terms of intelligence," he said.

The commission listed a series of mistakes including when offender Amedy Coulibaly was released of prison without any surveillance. Coulibaly took hostages at a Jewish supermarket two days after the Hebdo attack.

Another "weakness" pointed was the French system of judicial supervision, whereby terror suspects not deemed dangerous enough to be remanded in custody are instead ordered to report regularly to the police.