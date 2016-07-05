Interior minister Theresa May opened up a commanding lead over her nearest rival, Andrea Leadsom, on Tuesday in the contest to become Britain's next prime minister.

In a first ballot of Conservative Members of Parliament, May won 165 votes and Leadsom, a junior energy minister, won 66, increasing the likelihood that Britain will get its second woman prime minister after Margaret Thatcher.

Former defence minister Liam Fox won the fewest votes,16, and was eliminated from the battle to replace David Cameron, who has said he will step down after Britons voted in a June 23 referendum to break away from the European Union.

Media reports say after Fox was eliminated, he came out in full support May.

The drawn-out selection process, in which justice minister Michael Gove won 48 votes and works and pensions minister Stephen Crabb 34, will ultimately be decided by about 150,000 Conservative party members in September, once MPs have whittled the field down to two candidates.

But signs are already multiplying that concern about the impact of Brexit on trade, investment and business confidence are starting to hit the economy.

Three British commercial property funds suspended trading within 24 hours as too many investors tried to pull out their money at the same time.