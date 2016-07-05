US presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton can now breathe a sigh of relief after FBI Director James Comey's announcement on Tuesday that the agency will not recommend she face charges over her use of a personal email server while she was secretary of state.

Clinton's campaign welcomed the end of a probe that has cast a cloud over her campaign, but Republicans seized on Comey's criticism of what he termed Clinton's "extremely careless" handling of emails.

Clinton's campaign was anxious to move on after Comey's announcement, saying in a statement it was "pleased" with the FBI decision.

"As the secretary has long said, it was a mistake to use her personal email and she would not do it again. We are glad that this matter is now resolved," spokesman Brian Fallon said.

Presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump, who was also due to campaign in North Carolina on Tuesday, said of the FBI recommendation, "As usual, bad judgment."

Earnest said on Tuesday that Obama did not get advance notice of Comey's announcement and that he would not discuss the FBI investigation with Clinton.

Obama Joins Clinton On Campaign Trail

US Pesident Barack Obama and Clinton arrived in Charlotte, North Carolina, in what is likely to be the first of many trips to urge voters to pick his onetime rival as his successor.

In Clinton's June 2008 concession speech for the Democratic US presidential nomination, she pledged to do all she could to propel Obama to the White House.

On Tuesday, he returned the favour.

Obama endorsed Clinton last month with a forceful video in which he stated that no one had been so qualified for the job.