"We are there. We conquered Jupiter," exclaimed NASA's principal investigator, Scott Bolton, as its $1.1 billion spacecraft, Juno, entered the orbit of the solar system's largest planet at 3:18 gmt.

Launched five years ago from Cape Canaveral, Florida, Juno travelled 1.7 billion miles (2.7 billion kilometres) since then. Its entry into Jupiter's orbit marks the beginning of a 20-month mission with the objective of unravelling the mysteries of the gigantic planet.

What does Juno's successful 'arrival' at Jupiter mean?

Juno is not the first spacecraft to orbit Jupiter, but its path will bring it closer to the planet than its predecessor, Galileo, which launched in 1989.

Galileo found evidence of subsurface saltwater on Jupiter's moons Europa, Ganymede and Callisto before making a plunge into the planet's atmosphere in 2003 at the end of its mission.

Juno's orbital track is closer than Galileo's – this time within 3,100 miles (5,000 kilometres) above the planet's opaque clouds and powerful radiation belt.

Through the mission, scientists hope to find out how much water Jupiter holds and the make-up of its core which will provide a picture of how the planet was formed billions of years ago.

Jupiter's origins in turn affected the development and position of other planets.

Jupiter orbits five times farther from the sun than Earth, but it may have started out elsewhere and migrated. Its immense gravity also diverts many asteroids and comets from potentially catastrophic collisions with Earth and the rest of the inner solar system.

In a nutshell, Juno's mission will also provide clues about the location and the formation of Earth's 'friendly' atmosphere.

"The question I've had my whole life that I'm hoping we get an answer to is 'How'd we get here?'" Bolton said.