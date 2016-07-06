The army headquarters near Aden international airport in Yemen, seized by militants early Wednesday, was recaptured by Saudi-backed Yemeni forces after a four-hour-long gun battle, the base commander said.

The assault resulted in the deaths of 10 Yemeni troops and around 20 attackers. There was no immediate information on the fate of the officers who were inside the headquarters building when it was seized in the morning.

The assailants, who were wearing military uniforms, penetrated the garrison after setting off one car bomb at its entrance then ramming through a second and detonating it inside, a military source said.

"Troops and special forces have regained control of the base after pushing back the jihadists, several of whom were killed in the fighting," base commander General Nasser Sarie told AFP. A security source said other attackers managed to escape.

Apache attack helicopters of a Saudi-led military coalition that intervened in support of the government in March last year were in the skies above the base, witnesses said. The base commander said Saudi-led coalition forces had assisted in the recapture of the headquarters building.