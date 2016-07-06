Another headache has emerged for German carmaker Volkswagen, following its emissions scandal, which is getting ready to settle for approximately $15bn in the US.

The carmaker is now dealing with a recall on almost 6,000 gas-powered Touran multi-purpose vehicles (MPV) worldwide to replace the models' front gas bottles.

Of about 5,900 affected MPVs with model years 2006 through 2009, some 3,800 are registered in Germany, Volkswagen's (VW) home market, it said.