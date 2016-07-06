BIZTECH
VW recalls almost 6,000 gas-powered Touran models
The recall of 2006-2009 models is to replace the front gas bottles which if corroded, might cause it to burst and create a considerable injury risk.
A 2006 Volkwagen Touran / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 6, 2016

Another headache has emerged for German carmaker Volkswagen, following its emissions scandal, which is getting ready to settle for approximately $15bn in the US.

The carmaker is now dealing with a recall on almost 6,000 gas-powered Touran multi-purpose vehicles (MPV) worldwide to replace the models' front gas bottles.

Of about 5,900 affected MPVs with model years 2006 through 2009, some 3,800 are registered in Germany, Volkswagen's (VW) home market, it said.

The recall is due to potential risks that corrosion might cause the gas tank to burst and thus create a "considerable injury risk," Europe's largest automaker said on Wednesday.

VW said customers with vehicles affected by this recall should run the cars with gasoline until they have been refitted.

SOURCE:Reuters
