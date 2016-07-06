The death toll from a massive suicide bombing in Baghdad over the weekend has reached 292, Iraq's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

A suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle in Baghdad's Karrada district early on Sunday as it teemed with shoppers ahead of the holiday marking the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, sparking infernos in nearby buildings.

Health Minister Adila Hamoud told that the bombing killed 292 people and wounded more than 200. It was the worst single car bomb attack in Iraq since US forces toppled former leader Saddam Hussein 13 years ago. The attack deepened the anger of many Iraqis over the weak performance of the security apparatus.