Bangladesh was rocked by an armed attack on police guarding a massive prayer congregation Thursday morning, only days after a hostage situation in Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka left over 20 people dead.

At least four people were killed in a grenade, gun and machete attack near a prayer gathering marking the celebration of Eid in Kishoreganj in northern Bangladesh. Authorities said at least 250,000 people were at the site, one of the largest Eid prayer congregations in the country.

"Two policemen, an attacker and a woman who was shot during the gunfight were killed," national police spokesman AKM Shahidur Rahman told AFP.

"Nine policemen were also injured. They are in a critical condition and have been shifted to a military hospital in Dhaka.

"They threw a bomb at a police check post. A police constable was killed in the explosion. One attacker was killed and another was arrested," Mahbubur Rahman, a police officer in the district control room, told AFP.

The district's deputy police chief, Tofazzal Hosain, said some of the attackers were armed with machetes - a weapon of choice lately in attacks on bloggers and secular activists Bangladesh.

"They first threw a small bomb targeting police and then attacked them with machetes. Police retaliated by returning gunfire," he said.