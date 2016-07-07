The United States has imposed sanctions on North Korea's Kim Jong Un for the first time, holding him responsible for serious human rights abuses.

Kim, along with 10 more top officials, has been accused of responsibility for abuses including torture in prison camps, propaganda and extrajudicial killings, the US Treasury Department said in a statement.

The report said that political prison camps in North Korea hold an "estimated 80,000 to 120,000 prisoners, including children and other family members of the accused."

The sanctions, the first to target North Koreans over rights abuses, affect property and other assets under US jurisdiction.

"Under Kim Jong Un, North Korea continues to inflict intolerable cruelty and hardship on millions of its own people, including extrajudicial killings, forced labor, and torture," Acting Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Adam J. Szubin said in the statement.

The US Treasury Department took to Twitter to spread the word on the decision.

In 2014, the United Nations issued a report connecting Kim to human rights abuses, provoking a major reaction from Pyongyang.

Earlier this year, Congress passed demanded US President Barack Obama comission a report on the human rights situation in North Korea.