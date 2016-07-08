At least one sniper shot dead five police officers and wounded another seven during a stand-off at El Centro College garage in Dallas, Texas before the police used a robot carrying a bomb to kill him.

The sniper shot at police during a protest against police brutality in downtown Dallas. Two black men were shot dead by policemen in Minnesota and Louisiana earlier this week.

During lengthy negotiations with police, the gunman said he had wanted to kill white people and white police officers and was angry about the recent shootings. He cited the "Black Lives Matter" anti-police-violence movement, but also said he was not part of a larger organisation, said Dallas Police Chief David Brown.

"We had an exchange of gunfire with the suspect. We saw no other option but to use our bomb robot," Brown told reporters at City Hall.

US media identified the suspect as Micah X Johnson, a 25-year-old resident of the Dallas area, citing unnamed law enforcement sources.

Three suspects were said to be in custody.

The victims include four Dallas police officers and one DART (Dallas Area Rapid Transit) official who has been identified as Brent Thompson, 43.

At least three of the injured are also DART officials. The organisation's Twitter account shared the officials were not in critical condition.

The shoot-out

Earlier at a press conference with Mayor Mike Rawlings, Dallas Police Chief David Brown said there were four suspects and the fourth – an active shooter – had taken position on the second storey of a parking garage. The police were attempting to negotiate with him.

"Before I came here, I asked for plans to end this standoff, as soon as I leave here, I will be briefed on the plans," said Brown.

The suspect was quoted by Brown as saying, "The end is coming."

According to Brown, the shooter said: "He is going to hurt and kill more of us [law-enforcement officers]; that there are bombs all over in this garage and in downtown, so we are being very careful so we don't put our officers or the citizens of Dallas in harm's way."

He added, "We are not at a complete comfort level that we have all the suspects so we will continue a vigorous search of downtown."

In custody

Brown stated that one female and two male suspects were in custody but "we're not getting the cooperation we like [...] to know why, the motive."

Earlier, a picture of a black male was shared on social media as a person of interest, however, he was later cleared by the police when he identified himself to an officer.