A joint declaration by NATO and European Union heads on the first day of the alliance's summit in Warsaw stressed that new new energy and substance must be invested in the NATO-EU strategic partnership.

Twenty eight members of NATO and the EU agreed that the unity of the Western world is the key to Europe's security and well-being.

European Council President Donald Tusk said, "There is no freedom in Europe without trans-Atlantic solidarity."

Tusk's comment was a reference to a slogan favoured by Poland's anti-Soviet Solidarity freedom movement in the 1980s.

US President Barack Obama said security cooperation between NATO and the EU needs to be deepened and both bodies should increase support for Ukraine.

"In Warsaw, we must reaffirm our determination – our duty under Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty – to defend every NATO ally," Obama said.

"We need to bolster the defence of our allies in central and eastern Europe, strengthen deterrence and boost our resilience against new threats, including cyber attacks," he added.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at the summit called on NATO to do more to fight the threat of global terrorism . He also stressed that the alliance needs to "update" itself to better adapt to new security threats.

"As we have seen from the terrorist attacks first in Istanbul and then in Iraq and Saudi Arabia, international security is becoming more fragile," he said.

Turkey, a member of NATO, is facing several threats to its security by the DAESH and PKK terrorist organisations and leftist militants. It is also a member of the US-led coalition against DAESH.

"The concept of a security threat is undergoing a serious change. In this process, NATO needs to be more active and has to update itself against the new security threats," Erdogan added.

‘UK won't turn back on Europe'

Europe's biggest military spender is the United Kingdom, which decided last month to leave the EU but will continue to actively contribute to Western security.

"What I'll be saying is that Britain may be leaving the EU but we are not turning our back on Europe and we're not turning our back on European defence and security," British Prime Minister David Cameron told reporters on arrival for his final appearance at a NATO summit before stepping down as leader of the UK.