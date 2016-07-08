Five police officers providing security for a Black Lives Matter protest were killed and six others were injured after a sniper opened fire on them in Dallas, Texas on Thursday.

The demonstration was organised in response to the fatal shootings of two black men by the police this week in Louisiana and Minnesota.

Alton Sterling, 37, was shot four to six times in the chest and back after an altercation with police officers outside a Baton Rouge convenience store. Two officers have been placed on administrative leave following the deadly shooting.

Sterling was a father of five. Close friends and relatives described him as jovial and friendly – a fixture of the neighbourhood who sold copied CDs, DVDs and games in front of the store where he was killed for years.

The US Justice Department on Wednesday said that it would investigate the killing of Mr Sterling. Baton Rouge Mayor-President Kip Holden and the Baton Rouge Police Department have stated that they welcomed the probe initiated by the Justice Department, FBI and federal prosecutors.

A day later, another deadly shooting took place in Falcon Heights, Minnesota. The aftermath of the fatal shooting of Philando Castile, 32, by police was captured in graphic detail by his girlfriend in a live Facebook stream.

Mr Castile was pulled over for having a broken taillight. His girlfriend and her daughter were in the car with him. In the 10 minute video, Mr Castile is seen in the drivers seat, large blood stains spreading through his white shirt.

Speaking at a news conference, Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton said an investigation into the shooting of Mr Castile was underway.

"This kind of behaviour is unacceptable," Mr Dayton added.

US President Barack Obama, reacting to the incidents said the shootings were evidence of a "serious problem" in US society and it was clear the shootings were not "isolated incidents."

"All Americans should be deeply troubled by the fatal shootings of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Philando Castile in Falcon Heights, Minnesota.

"They are symptomatic of the broader challenges within our criminal justice system, the racial disparities that appear across the system year after year, and the resulting lack of trust that exists between law enforcement and too many of the communities they serve," President Obama said in a statement on Facebook.