Milos Raonic became the first Canadian man to reach a Grand Slam final at Wimbledon on Friday when he stunned punch drunk seven-time champion Roger Federer in a titanic five-set struggle.

Sixth seed Raonic triumphed 6-3, 6-7 (3/7), 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 and goes on to face second seed Andy Murray, the 2013 champion, or 10th-seeded Czech Tomas Berdych.

"I pushed him on a few service games, couldn't get it done," said Federer.

"He hit the lines with the serve and forehand. He did a great job. It's something I want to forget about."

"It hurts. I was so, so close."

It was 25-year-old Raonic's first win on grass against a top 10 opponent and shattered Federer's hopes of going on to claim a record eighth All England Club crown and 18th major.

"There was a little opening and I took it," said Raonic who looked down and out in the fourth set.

"It's a big impact for Canada. Hopefully, it will be even bigger if I win on Sunday.

"I was struggling throughout the third and fourth sets, he was playing some real good tennis. It's a great feeling to be continuing."

After weathering an early storm, Federer had been in complete control of the semi-final, his 10th at the tournament, until the tie turned suddenly and dramatically in the fourth set.

The 34-year-old, bidding to become the oldest finalist in 42 years, squandered three break points in the set and slipped from 40-0 up on serve in the 12th game.

Federer, whose last Grand Slam crown came at Wimbledon in 2012, had already required five sets to get past Marin Cilic in the quarter-finals, saving three match points in the process.

And the effort took its toll on the 17-time major winner in the decider where he needed treatment on his right thigh and jarred his left knee and foot in a worrying fall.

"I hope I haven't hurt myself," said the Swiss.