UK's remaining candidates to lead the conservative party and eventually succeed PM David Cameron, both said they will impose harsher rules on EU citizens who want to work and live in Britain.

In separate interviews published on Friday, Home Secretary Theresa May and Energy Minister Andrea Leadsom said that limitations will be imposed in the free movement of EU citizens coming into Britain.

"People going on holiday or travelling on business or to collaborate on science will be able to do that but the right to reside and the right to work here will be under work permits," Andrea Leadsom told The Times newspaper.

She also suggested that everyone arriving after September 9 would not be fully protected by EU laws if they reside in the country.

"Under free movement you don't have to guarantee free movement for ever," she said.

Theresa May also referred to migration policies focusing mainly on free movement in the country.