TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Explosive-laden car attack kills 3, wounds 7 in SE Turkey
PKK attacks gendarmerie station in Turkey's Mardin, 2 soldiers and 1 civilian die, 7 others are wounded.
Explosive-laden car attack kills 3, wounds 7 in SE Turkey
Explosive-laden car attack kills 3, wounds 7 in SE Turkey / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 9, 2016

An explosive-laden car attack by PKK terrorists in Turkey's southeastern province of Mardin has left two soldiers and one civilian dead on Saturday.

A security source speaking on condition of anonymity said the attack took place in the vicinity of Cevizlik gendarmerie station and also wounded 7 people.

The car which was parked near the gendarmerie station was detonated remotely by the terrorists, and caused heavy damage to the building and nearby houses.

The wounded were transferred to the Mardin State Hospital for treatment, and initial reports indicate that three of them are in critical condition.

Recommended

The terrorists were able to flee the scene in a vehicle after the explosion and operations are ongoing to find and apprehend them.

PKK abandoned the 2-year-long peace talks with the Turkish government in July 2015 and resumed its 30-year armed campaign. It is listed as a terrorist organisation by the US and the EU.

Since the conflict reignited, more than 500 security personnel, including troops, police officers and village guards have died. According to a statement released to the media by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) more than 7,000 PKK terrorists have been killed in operations in Turkey and northern Iraq.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan