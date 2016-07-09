An explosive-laden car attack by PKK terrorists in Turkey's southeastern province of Mardin has left two soldiers and one civilian dead on Saturday.

A security source speaking on condition of anonymity said the attack took place in the vicinity of Cevizlik gendarmerie station and also wounded 7 people.

The car which was parked near the gendarmerie station was detonated remotely by the terrorists, and caused heavy damage to the building and nearby houses.

The wounded were transferred to the Mardin State Hospital for treatment, and initial reports indicate that three of them are in critical condition.