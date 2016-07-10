Ukraine won promises of continued support at a NATO summit on Saturday but the prospect of Kiev's eventual membership of the military alliance seemed off the cards with the West seeking a tentative rapprochement with Russia.

NATO agreed during the two-day Warsaw summit to boost its eastern flank in response to Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine and Moscow's subsequent backing for rebels fighting Kiev troops in east Ukraine.

Some in NATO and the European Union are pushing for a softer stance toward Moscow as they grow impatient with what they see as sluggish progress in modernising the economy and fighting corruption in Ukraine.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia must stop its "political, military and financial support for separatists" in east Ukraine.

"We do not and we will not recognise Russia's illegal and illegitimate annexation of Crimea and we condemn Russia's deliberate destabilisation of eastern Ukraine," he said.

The NATO chief restated the alliance's political support for Ukraine and its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He said NATO would help Kiev tackle risks from improvised explosive devices on top of other assistance aimed at improving Ukraine's military capabilities that had been agreed before.

"These decisions demonstrate that NATO stands firmly for Ukraine," Poroshenko told the presser.

"Now we have to make the necessary reforms...They will bring us closer to the criteria and then the people of Ukraine will decide what we'll do further," he said of the prospect of Ukraine's eventual NATO membership.

Kiev had been promised membership of the US-led military alliance in 2008 but is now off the table.

Peace and reforms

For all the friendly rhetoric, Kiev has come under increased pressure from the West in recent weeks to devolve power and hold local elections in the east Ukraine, where a truce is patchy.

The broader peace plan for the eastern Donbass region, negotiated in Minsk between Ukraine and Russia by Germany and France, has stalled for months. Paris and Berlin have now renewed efforts to implement it in full.

That means Kiev should also grant Donbass a special legal status and decentralise the country through a constitutional reform.

Moscow is obliged to help Kiev regain control of Ukraine's eastern border, and both sides must withdraw heavy arms to ensure an effective ceasefire in east Ukraine.

The leaders of the United States, Germany, France and Italy met Poroshenko separately on the sidelines of the summit to express support for Ukraine, a White House official said.

"The leaders agreed that Ukraine has made considerable progress on political, economic, and anti-corruption reforms, but that more work must be done," the official added.

Poroshenko and French President Francois Hollande both said the six leaders worked on a 'roadmap' of security steps needed in Donbass to permit elections there in the coming months.

In Germany, the head of Chancellor Angela Merkel's junior coalition partner said the West should return to the negotiating table with Russia.

He added that he had "strong doubt" whether increasing NATO's military presence in eastern Europe would help that.

"I'm not in favor of us constantly escalating the relationship with Russia," Vice-Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel, leader of the Social Democratic Party, said in Nuremberg.

In another sign of a cautious thaw with Moscow, NATO and Russian envoys to Brussels will meet for the second time since Crimea on Wednesday, including to discuss Ukraine.

Ukraine's deputy premier said NATO would benefit from Kiev's experience of fighting "a hybrid war" against Russia on its soil, which she said included the deployment of troops with no insignia and a massive disinformation campaign.

Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze defended Kiev's record on reforms and vented frustration with the criticism from the West.

"Lack of prospective NATO membership for Ukraine has a negative impact on the security environment in the region," she said.