Two Russian pilots were killed in Syria after DAESH shot down a helicopter near Palmyra, the Russian military was quoted as saying by local media.

The two pilots, Riafagat Khabibulin and Yevgeny Dolgin, were flying a Syrian Mi-25 helicopter which was downed east of Palmyra city.

The Russian pilots were attacking DAESH in the Homs region on Friday on the request of the Syrian government.

After using up all of their ammunition the pilots were leaving the area when their chopper came under fire from the ground held by Syrian military troops after DAESH militants breached Syrian forces' lines east of Palmyra.

"The turning helicopter was hit by militants' gunfire from the ground and crashed in the area controlled by the Syrian government army. The crew died," the Russian military was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.

Video footage released by DAESH affiliated news agency Amaq on Saturday showed a helicopter being shot and crashing to the ground against cries of "It's fallen, God is greatest".