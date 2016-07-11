Thousands of people came to Srebrenica on Monday to attend a ceremony commemorating the Srebrenica genocide, in which over 8,000 Bosnian Muslims were killed in July 1995.

It was the worst incident of mass murder in Europe since the end of World War Two.

Bosnian Serb paramilitaries led by Ratko Mladic carried out the killings – dumping the bodies of the victims in mass graves. Over 1000 bodies are still missing.

In 2007 the International Court of Justice ruled that the massacre at Srebrenica was an act of genocide.

To this day, the skeletons of those killed are still being uncovered and identified. During the ceremony, the remains of 127 victims were reburied in individual graves.

The ages of those buried today ranged between 14 and 77.

Serb nationalists, however, refuse to recognise the incident as a genocide.

Milorad Dodik, the president of the Republika Srpska – the autonomous Serb state in Bosnia-Herzegovina – on Monday accused Bosnian Muslims of "manipulating the number of victims."