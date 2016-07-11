The people of Philistia, referred to in biblical language as the Philistines, have longbeen known as the historicarch rivals of the ancient Israelites. History has portrayed them as a wild, uncouth and uncultured lot. Even the term "Philistines" has come to be associated as something derogatory.

But a recent archaeological discovery suggests they might have led sophisticated and modern lives.Archaeologists have unearthed a 3,000-year-old cemetery in which members of this biblical nation were buried along with jewelry and perfumed oil.

The cemetery was found on the outskirts of Israel's port city of Ashkelon - one of five cities where the Philistines lived in ancient times.

It is the first discovery of a Philistine burial place in excavations that go back a century. Little was known about the Philistines prior to this recent find.

The Hebrew Bible talks about them as "uncircumcised" people. Children have grown up hearing stories about how the giant Goliath was killed from a slingshot by a young David and Delilah's deception of Samson. Both were Philistines.

The Philistines flourished in the the Mediterranean, starting in the 12th century BC, but their way of life and origin have remained a mystery.

Now the discovery, which contains remains of about 150 people in numerous burial chambers, will help archaeologists to learn about their way of life.

DNA found on parts of the skeletons allows archaeologists to determine the origins of the Philistines – a major point of argument among historians.

"We may need to rethink today's derogatory use of the word philistine, which refers to someone averse to culture and the arts," said archaeologist Lawrence Stager, who has led the Leon Levy Expedition to Ashkelon since 1985.