In the early hours of Friday morning US used a remote-controlled robot as a weapon to kill a suspect for the first time, raising the question: is it right to use robots to kill?

Background

The perpetrator of the Dallas killings, Micah Xavier Johnson, was 25-years-old and had served as an army reserve veteran between 2009 and 2015. It appears he was motivated to commit the murders by anger over police shootings of black men.

He was killed by the detonation of a C4 explosive attached to a F5 model tactical robot made by Northrop Grumman's subsidiary Remotec, after shooting dead five policemen during a stand-off at El Centro College garage in Dallas, Texas.

American police said all attempts to negotiate with Johnson failed during an exchange of gunfire and they were left no other choice but to use extraordinary means to neutralise the suspect.

"We saw no other option but to use our bomb robot and place a device on its extension for it to detonate where the suspect was," Dallas Police Chief David Brown said in a news conference held at City Hall after the incident.

"Other options would have exposed our officers to grave danger."

The debate

Until a few days, the type of robot used to kill Johnson had been used only for non-lethal purposes such as dismantling and disposing of explosives. Last year, an Andros F6A – a police robot similar to the one used by Dallas police – helped Californian cops convince a man to not commit suicide.

"Negotiators attempted to talk to him via a remote PA system, but that is not the optimal way of talking to him, so the decision was made to deliver a phone to him. The safest way to do that and not cause confrontation was to use a robot," Chris Sciba, a sergeant with the San Jose Police Department's Mobile Emergency Response Group and Equipment Unit told IEEE Spectrum.

"[Because] delivering food is a way of encouraging someone to do something we want them to do, we sent pizza with phone. We [instructed the subject] that if he wanted the pizza released, to pick up the phone. The robot was holding the pizza, it released the pizza once the subject picked up phone to talk to negotiators."

Even before the death of Johnson an ethical debate had arisen over the use of robots as weapons.

Last year, hundreds of scientists including Stephen Hawking and Max Tegmark sent an open letter to the United Nations calling for an international ban on the development and use of weapons with artificial intelligence.

Several months later, the UN held a meeting on the issue of "killer robots" which failed to bear fruit.

The scientists feared that lethal autonomous weapons systems would "require no costly of hard-to-obtain raw materials, so they will become ubiquitous and cheap for all significant military powers to mass-produce."