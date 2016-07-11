Four protesters and a police officer were killed in India-administered Kashmir, police said, raising the number of deaths since Friday to 20, in violence sparked by the death of a separatist leader.

The protests erupted after security forces shot dead 22-year-old Hizb-ul Mujahideen leader Burhan Wani on Friday evening.

Jammu and Kashmir Police Director General K. Rajendra Kumar told media that 100 members of the security forces had been wounded and that three were missing.

In addition, "miscreants threw a police vehicle into River Jhelum," south of Srinagar, killing the officer inside, he said.

On Saturday, police said that angry crowds set fire to three police stations and two government buildings south of Srinagar, also blocking roads.

Kumar put the number of deaths of protestors at 15, but a second officer, who asked to remain anonymous, said four more died on Sunday in clashes with security forces, raising the total number of deaths to 20.

Confrontations continued on Sunday despite the authorities imposing round-the-clock curfew conditions on most of the Kashmir valley, the officer said.

Wani was the leader of Hizb-ul Mujahideen, a group fighting Indian control of the Muslim-majority region. His social media videos show him wearing military fatigues and calling for jihad.

Activists and separatist leaders have criticised the security forces' response to the protests, accusing them of using excessive force.