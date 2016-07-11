An attack on a Michigan County Courthouse on Monday afternoon has left three dead, including the shooter.

Two court bailiffs were killed in the attack, in which a sheriff's deputy along with another civilian were also injured.

"The suspect has been shot and killed," Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey told reporters, adding that the injured were being treated in hospital.

A local ABC News affiliate reported that a man who was being taken to prison grabbed a deputy's gun and started shooting at the courthouse in the city of Saint Joseph.