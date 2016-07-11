WORLD
2 MIN READ
Three killed in Michigan courthouse shooting
Attack left two courthouse bailiffs dead along with suspect.
Three killed in Michigan courthouse shooting
A Dallas police officer at a makeshift memorial at police headquarters following the multiple police shootings in Dallas, Texas, US, July 11, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 11, 2016

An attack on a Michigan County Courthouse on Monday afternoon has left three dead, including the shooter.

Two court bailiffs were killed in the attack, in which a sheriff's deputy along with another civilian were also injured.

"The suspect has been shot and killed," Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey told reporters, adding that the injured were being treated in hospital.

A local ABC News affiliate reported that a man who was being taken to prison grabbed a deputy's gun and started shooting at the courthouse in the city of Saint Joseph.

Recommended

According to Michigan's Governor Rick Synder, "Michigan State Police has secured the scene at the Berrien County Courthouse and has begun an investigation into the shooting."

Buildings in the area were put on lockdown following the shooting, according to media reports.

The shooting comes days after five police officers were killed by a sniper in Dallas, Texas by an army veteran angered over the fatal police shootings of two black men in Louisiana and Minnesota.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake