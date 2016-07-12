Ethiopia is a difficult place to get to. Not because of its geographic location or the availability of direct flights, but thanks to the country's bureaucracy and its government's emphasis on choosing what the world gets to see.

It took TRT World two and a half months and approximately 100 emails, phone calls, and unanswered text messages to officials at the Embassy in Ankara, the Government's Communication Affairs Office and Ethiopia's Communication Ministry to obtain a hand-filled A4 sheet authorising us to travel.

Armed with our "journalist visas" we boarded the flight in Istanbul, not knowing that the 6-hour-plane ride was going to be the easiest part of this trip.

Upon arrival

At customs at Addis Ababa International Airport, Ethiopian authorities retained our equipment – telling us we didn't have the right documents to enter the country.

It turns out it was our fault: we waited such a long time for our visas that we didn't amend the so called "equipment list," so our first stop in Addis Ababa was the GCAO.

The Ethiopian Government's Communication Affairs Office has a "foreign media accreditation department" which is in charge of filtering all press requests coming from international outlets. All of them.

The team of three government press advisers are friendly and efficient, but the volume of applications is clearly too large: stacks of papers pile up on their desks, practically hiding their minute figures.

These officers process applications, direct interview requests and even determine where we can and can't travel in the country.

We got their clearance to film in Addis Ababa, in Bekoji, near the border with Sudan, and in Siti Province. It's our lucky day!

Ambitious Ethiopia