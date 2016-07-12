Theresa May will be the next prime minister of the United Kingdom, after her main rival for the Conservative Party leadership pulled out of a leadership contest.

Current Prime Minister David Cameron, who is due to tender his resignation to Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday after a final session of Prime Minister's Questions, is expected to be succeeded by May, after Andrea Leadsom quit the race for the leadership position on Monday.

"We'll have a new prime minister in that building behind me," Cameron said in a statement outside 10 Downing Street.

May, who is currently Britain's home secretary, will be Britain's first woman prime minister since Margaret Thatcher, who governed from 1979 until 1990.

Steering Britain through difficult times

May's leadership victory comes after a nationwide referendum held on 23 June decided that Britain should exit the EU.

The outcome prompted Cameron to step down, setting off a leadership race among the ruling Conservatives. May, who had previously campaigned for Britain to remain in the EU, has subsequently stated that "Brexit means Brexit" and emphasised that it is imperative that the best deal be negotiated for Britain when it comes to leaving the EU.

"There will be no attempts to remain inside the EU, no attempts to rejoin it by the back door, and no second referendum. The country voted to leave the European Union and as Prime Minister I will make sure that we leave the European Union," she said during a speech on Monday.

May's plans to leave the European Union involves beginning formal talks to leave the EU by the end of the year at the earliest, despite insistence from Brussels that the process be sped up and a minister be appointed to oversee Brexit. A priority in the negotiations will be winning the right for British companies to trade with the EU's single market in goods and services after it leaves the union, although freedom of movement will have to be curbed.