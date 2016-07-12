At least 20 people were killed and many more injured in a head-on collision involving two passenger trains in southern Italy on Tuesday, a spokesman for the fire service said.

The collision took place on a single-track line in the countryside between the towns Corato and Andria, police said.

An aerial image showed train carriages smashed and crumpled in the aftermath of the crash, with debris spread out amongst olive trees which were lined up on both sides of the rail line.

According to news reports, rescue workers were pulling victims from the rubble, including a small child who was still alive.

Video images showed ambulances rushing to the scene with other rescue workers.