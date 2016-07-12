President of South Sudan Salva Kiir and Vice President Riek Machar, leader of the opposition and a former rebel leader, have ordered their forces to halt fighting and stick to a ceasefire declared after days of bloody clashes which claimed hundreds of lives and displaced thousands.

State Department spokesman John Kirby said Washington welcomed the ceasefire, which was separately declared by the president and vice president late on Monday.

"We strongly urge that the two leaders do everything in their power to ensure these decrees will be fully respected and unfettered humanitarian assistance will be provided to those affected by the violence," Kirby said.

Violence broke out between the rival groups in the city of Juba, the capital, ahead of the fifth independence day of the world's youngest country on July 9.

Some media reports cited the country's Ministry of Health as saying more than 270 people were killed in the latest clashes and thousands have fled the region.

Ceasefire

Presidential spokesman Ateny Wek Ateny said the president and vice president spoke over the telephone to end the infighting.

In response to Kiir's declaration of a unilateral ceasefire on Monday, Machar announced he would respect the ceasefire.

"The president has declared a unilateral ceasefire, I want to reciprocate the declaration of unilateral ceasefire," he told the independent Eye Radio.

"All the commanders of [Kiir's] forces are directed to cease any hostility and abide by the order and control their forces," Ateny told Reuters.

Ateny also said, "President Salva Kiir is determined to carry on his partnership with Riek Machar."

Peace deal