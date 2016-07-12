Syrian rebel forces advanced into a key regime-held district in Aleppo on Monday to reopen the last remaining supply route into opposition-held districts.

The offensive to gain control of the strategic Castello Road in the Al Mallah district came at dawn, just days after the area was encircled by regime forces.

Control over the Castello Road is the only way that some 250,000 besieged residents of east Aleppo can have access to essentials like food and fuel.

The regime's capture of the district days ago had come during an extension of a nationwide truce declared last week by the regime to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al Fitr.

The regime, which has been gaining ground on the rebels after Russia launched air strikes in support of regime leader Bashar al Assad's forces last year, have continued to step up their military campaigns on major battle fronts this month despite periodically announcing temporary truces.

Residents contacted in the city say prices of the little remaining vegetables, bread and fuel had almost doubled in the past week, with no new supplies coming into Aleppo, Syria's largest city and commercial hub before the war.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said air raids by regime forces on the opposition-held part of Aleppo killed 13 civilians on Monday. It also said that 19 regime fighters were killed in the fighting.

Aleppo has bore the brunt of the war which began in 2011 after regime forces led a crackdown on anti-regime protesters. The war has since killed more than 300,000 people, with some estimates suggesting 470,000 may have died.