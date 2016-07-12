The US will send 560 additional troops to Baghdad to assist Iraqi forces in recapturing Mosul later this year.

US Defense Secretary Ash Carter announced the move during a visit to Baghdad, where he met US commanders, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and Defence Minister Khaled al-Obeidi.

Most of the 560 additional troops will work out of Qayara air base, which Iraqi forces recaptured from DAESH and plan to use as a staging ground for an offensive to retake Mosul, Iraq's second biggest city.

Government forces have said they recovered the air base, about 60 km (40 miles) from the northern city, with air support from the US-led military coalition.

Carter told a gathering of US troops in Baghdad: "With these additional US forces I'm describing today, we'll bring unique capability to the campaign and provide critical support to the Iraqi forces at a key moment in the fight."

He said the new troops were "ready to come" and it would be a matter of "days and weeks, not months."

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has pledged to retake Mosul by the end of the year.

Timing

However, there is still debate in Washington about the timing of an offensive on Mosul.

Some US and allied military and intelligence officials warn that, aside from its elite counter terrorism force, the Iraqi military is not ready to take on DAESH militants in Mosul without significant assistance from the Kurdish peshmerga and Shiite militias.