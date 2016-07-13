The administration of US President Barack Obama has been pushing forward with an attempt to strike a deal with the Kremlin to fight groups both countries oppose more effectively in Syria.

The administration has not yet publicly shared details of the possible deal with Russia, but it seems one goal is for the two countries to share intelligence regarding groups such as the DAESH terrorist organisation, Al Qaeda affiliates and other groups in Syria, according to US media reports.

However, the Pentagon is uneasy with the proposed deal, and has expressed apprehension on the subject. It wants some assurances from the Kremlin before the deal is signed, including the grounding of the Syrian regime's fighter jets and limiting them to only carrying out humanitarian and medical missions.

The US and Russia have been following opposing stances in the Syrian conflict. Russia backs the Assad regime, while the US-led alliance holds the regime responsible for the civil war in Syria and has pushed for Assad to step down in the past.

US Secretary of State, John Kerry, is likely to visit Moscow on Thursday to take up the Syrian issue – among other matters – with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

State Department Spokesman John Kirby said on Monday that US Secretary of State John Kerry will visit Moscow this week to discuss Syria, Ukraine, Nagorno-Karabakh and other issues with Russian officials.