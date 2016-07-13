Nearly 1,000 refugees were saved in six separate rescue operations in the Mediterranean on Tuesday, while four were found dead below the deck of their boat, Italy's coast guard said.

The four dead had suffocated, according to the Malta-based humanitarian group Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS), whose Topaz Responder rescue ship recovered the bodies and 400 survivors from the same boat.

Italy has long been on the front line of seaborne migration from Africa to Europe, and is now the main point of entry after the European Union struck a deal with Turkey to stem flows to Greece amid Europe's worst refugee crisis since World War Two.

The Greek coastguard said on Wednesday that four refugees also drowned and six were rescued when a small boat laden with migrants overturned off the Greek island of Lesbos. The victims included two children.

Slightly fewer refugees arrived on Italian and Greek shores recently compared with the same period last year. But according to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) the number of deaths on the route to Italy has risen.