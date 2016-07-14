Forbes has released its list of the top 100 highest paid celebrities in the world.

Personalities range from musicians, actors, athletes and authors.

Looking at the list, it became apparent that a career in music was the most lucrative.

The earnings of these celebrities have been calculated for the 12 month period between July 1, 2015 and June 30, 2016.

Taylor Swift - $170 million

People talk about her breakups, parties and fights with Kanye West, but the songwriter-singer behind smash hits like Blank Space and Shake It Off raked in $170 million over the past 12 months, topping the list.

She climbed to the top on the back of her extremely successful singing tour, '1989', which became the biggest ever in North America.

It was the also the highest grossing tour of 2015 by any artist.

One Direction - $110 million

They are not just one of the most successful boybands ever, but also hold the position for being the highest paid.

The 2015 'On the Road Again Tour' made the English-Irish band's income higher than any other active band.

Ticket sales during the tour brought the band revenue of around $208 million.

However the band's earnings have gone down since late last year when group member Zayn Malik quit.

James Patterson - $95 million

His books don't always do well with the critics and fellow author Stephen King even said he was a terrible writer.

But the creator of crime-solving character Alex Cross, has made writing a money-making business, thanks to a lot of PR and branding.

Unlike many other writers who take years on building a fictional narrative, Patterson churns out dozens of books every year.

His latest project involves releasing 125-page books, which are short and cheap, and targeted at a younger audience.

The old-school writers might not be happy with his approach because it centers on what the audience actually want.