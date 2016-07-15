Top US envoy John Kerry met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday to offer him closer military and intelligence cooperation in the hope of salvaging the stalled Syria peace process.

Ahead of the talks, pessimistic US officials were careful to say the trip was not a last chance for diplomacy to work, but stressed they were running out of patience with Moscow.

The meeting, as revealed in a leaked document published by TheWashington Post, was a platform to consider the US military working with Russia against Nusra Front and DAESH. The document called for intelligence sharing to identify leadership targets, training camps, supply lines and headquarters of Nusra Front, al Qaeda's affiliate in Syria.

In exchange, Russia would have to convince or strong-arm its ally Bashar al Assad into grounding his planes and halting attacks on civilians and moderate opposition groups.

However, as the two sat down at the Kremlin, they remained tight-lipped about what actually was on the table for discussion.

"I would like to note our mutual effort in the settlement of conflicts that we deem important to resolve," Putin said, conveying his regards to President Barack Obama.

"My last conversation with President Obama has convinced me that we are indeed striving not only to establish a process of cooperation but also to achieve important results."

Sitting across from him, Kerry, confirmed Obama had found the recent telephone call "constructive."

"Hopefully we'll be able to make some genuine progress that is measurable and implementable and that can make a difference in the course of events in Syria," he said.

Kerry is also to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday.

The US secretary of state declined to comment when asked about the leaked document before leaving for Moscow.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said he would refrain from comment until Russian officials had heard from Kerry.

Peskov said in general Russia favoured cooperation with the US on Syria. However, RIA news agency quoted foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova as saying Moscow was not satisfied with the current pace of US-Russia military cooperation.

Off the beaten track

Kerry said Obama and he believed the US and Russia were in a position to make "an enormous difference" in the course of events, not just in Syria but also in Ukraine.

But his diplomatic words could not conceal deep-rooted US concerns; Washington has said two major issues to be addressed were Assad's ceasefire violations and Nusra Front's growing role.

"We need a solution that addresses both of these problems," a senior US official said.

"If we cannot get to a solution that resolves both of those problems we're going to be in a very different place, and the reality is that time is short here," he warned.

"We are here to test in what is pretty much close to the end stage of whether this is going to work, to take a shot with the Russians at whether we can solve those two major problems with the cessation of hostilities and get this back on track," another senior official noted.

US officials downplayed the significance of the military offer, arguing they would have gone after Nusra anyway.

But critics of US policy are bound to see any offer to aid Putin's campaign in Syria – even against DAESH – as a victory for the Kremlin.