When Hawa Hamud told us she had "lost everything", we asked what exactly had been taken from her. "50 camels, 20 goats" she said.

I immediately realized that none of the people we met at Fedeto camp would actually be at a much better place even if there was no drought.

There are currently 10,000 men, women and children at this facility for internally displaced people.

There is a school, a medical unit and a food storage. But that's about it.

And according to the camp's water supply expert, only 10 people work here.

Fedeto

Fedeto is 75km from Dire Dawa.

There's no road. The only way to reach this forgotten place - is if you know someone who knows the way.

And we knew Mohammed.

In order to be granted access to drought-affected areas, we were asked to fly to Jigjiga, the capital of Ethiopia's Somali region, and meet the local government representative, Engineer Edris.

Edris told us we were wasting our time - there was no way we would be able to film film everything in such a short window - we had only two days.

Not sure if it was a curse, or just his knowledge of the region, but in either case we shook hands with him and respectfully decided to ignore his words.

A really long journey

The trip for this particular story is representative of what we have been experiencing since we first imagined this project in Ethiopia.

It has been long, complicated and bureaucratic. But totally worth it.

Edris gave us the contact details of Mr Abdulakhir, some sort of local administrator.

After driving 150 kilometers, Abdulakhir made us wait for another hour. And he showed up telling us we were late.

After much deliberation, he agreed to put us in touch with Mohammed Abdi Colombi, the water supply expert, who was going to show us the way.