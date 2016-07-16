The building of Turkey's parliament in Ankara was bombed at least three times by military jets controlled by coup plotters during the early hours of Saturday.

There were conflicting reports about the casualties and the number of people injured, but amateur footage showed dozens of people scrambling to safety the moment one of the explosions struck.

Some reports said 12 people including parliamentary and police officials were taken to nearby hospitals.

The exact moment when the explosion hit the parliament can be seen in a video which has gone viral on social media.

A deputy is seen speaking from the podium when the blast shook the assembly hall.

Shortly after, enraged crowds gathered outside the building to show their solidarity with the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

When the first few pictures from parliament were shared on social media, people started to mistake sonic booms being caused by low flying jets as more blasts on the building, which caused panic.

Social media played a major role in informing people about the developments as media outlets were either under siege or reporters were unable to mobilise amid the chaos.